Arevalo announces intentions to seek city council seat

A local man is first to officially announce his intentions to campaign for the Seguin City Council District 3 seat. The announcement, from Jerimiah Arevalo, comes only days after Councilman Phil Seidenberger resigned from the position citing health reasons.

