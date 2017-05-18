Vehicle registration to soon be offered at HEB stores in Guadalupe County
You will soon be able to add 'renew vehicle registration' onto your grocery list. The Guadalupe County Tax Assessor-Collector/Vehicle Registration Office is working to pair up with HEB grocery in offering the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Oilman1976
|8
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|May 15
|helpmel
|20
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Citizen
|Apr 24
|Clay Hudson
|1
|La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as...
|Apr 21
|Rusty Fralia
|3
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Dixie grille
|Apr 19
|Rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC