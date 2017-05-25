The Cranny to relocate to Crossroads Mall
After 20 plus years in downtown Seguin, a local thrift store is making the move to Crossroads Mall next to Beall's Department Store. The Cranny, which supports the operation of the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter, is making the move from its North River Street location.
