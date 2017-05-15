Senate sends - pass-the-trash' bill to governor
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had made passage of Senate Bill 7 one of his top 10 priorities. The measure increases penalties for teachers who engage in sexual and romantic relationships with students, crimes that have mushroomed in recent years in Texas and other states.
