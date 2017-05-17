Seguin Main Street; Seguin City Council
The Seguin City Council is attempting to fine tune the city's downtown parking rules. The city recently stepped up its enforcement efforts for on street parking areas that have been designated as two hour parking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Oilman1976
|8
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|May 15
|helpmel
|20
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Citizen
|Apr 24
|Clay Hudson
|1
|La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as...
|Apr 21
|Rusty Fralia
|3
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Dixie grille
|Apr 19
|Rich
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC