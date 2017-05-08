Seguin Fire Department, Chamber Leadership class to unveil new look for Seguin Fire Museum
The past, present and future of the Seguin Fire Department officially opens tonight to the public. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says he's excited about today's ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Seguin Fire Museum located at 1330 State Highway 123 Bypass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
