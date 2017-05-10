Seguin creates link between historic downtown properties and investors
Seguin is one of only a handful of towns in Texas that will be utilizing a new way to connect investors with some of its available downtown historic properties. That's according to Kyle Kramm, the director of the Seguin Main Street Program.
