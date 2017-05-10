Seguin creates link between historic ...

Seguin creates link between historic downtown properties and investors

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Seguin is one of only a handful of towns in Texas that will be utilizing a new way to connect investors with some of its available downtown historic properties. That's according to Kyle Kramm, the director of the Seguin Main Street Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
Citizen Apr 24 Clay Hudson 1
News La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as... Apr 21 Rusty Fralia 3
Marissa escobedo Apr 20 Persona 1
Dixie grille Apr 19 Rich 1
Hazing Arrests Apr '17 La booty 9
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Apr '17 SSH former student 71
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC