Research uncovers second fallen officer for Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office
The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office has uncovered the history behind yet another fallen officer to die in the line of duty. Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says thanks to continued research, his office has learned of the death of Deputy Sheriff John Porter in 1906.
