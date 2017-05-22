Next Entry
Free games, prizes, a hot dog lunch and a chance to win a bike will all be part of the fun during Saturday's annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes event at Max Starcke Park. This Saturday, local kids are invited to join the Seguin Police Department and the Seguin Fire/EMS Department for a fun day of games and activities.
