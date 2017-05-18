NEF preparing for a quacktastic weekend during annual Duck Fest fundraiser
The Navarro Education Foundation will be putting all of its ducks in a row for what volunteers hope will be another successful fundraiser this Saturday. Plans are again in place for this year's NEF Duck Fest and Rubber Duck Race at Walnut Springs Park in downtown Seguin.
