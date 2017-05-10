More
The full application for the superintendent of schools job in the Seguin ISD is now officially available. The application process was formally adopted Wednesday night after the the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees met and approved the list of qualifications and characteristics that desired candidates should possess.
