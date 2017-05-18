More
Niagara Bottling Company is donating a $5,000 graduation gift to the Seguin High School Class of 2017. A donation to this year's Project Graduation effort was presented Tuesday to parent volunteers who work to organize the overnight party for SHS grads immediately following graduation.
