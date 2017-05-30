Here's why Seguin may be Central Texas' most-underrated getaway
The new Switchback roller coaster at ZDT's Amusement Park is one of the first of its kind: A wooden forward and backward roller coaster. The new Switchback roller coaster at ZDT's Amusement Park is one of the first of its kind: A wooden forward and backward roller coaster.
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dunkin donuts new braunfels grand opening june...
|May 30
|ddbr
|1
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|May 28
|If u know
|12
|New Braunfels Music Thread (May '15)
|May 26
|Bud
|7
|Nikki melburn
|May 21
|Dog
|1
|truck drivers on 123 (Sep '12)
|May 20
|SweetKraut
|21
|Jessica fernandez (Aug '16)
|May 19
|Fernandez88
|20
|Neighbors want defense against barking dogs (Nov '08)
|May 19
|Confused as well
|22
