DPS to reopen Seguin driver license office
Permits, driving tests, license renewal and photo IDs will soon be back in action in Seguin. DPS officials say the Texas Department of Public Safety Seguin Driver License Office is set to reopen on Monday, May 15, after temporarily closing last month for renovations last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizen
|Apr 24
|Clay Hudson
|1
|La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as...
|Apr 21
|Rusty Fralia
|3
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Dixie grille
|Apr 19
|Rich
|1
|Hazing Arrests
|Apr 13
|La booty
|9
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
|iso girl for a threesome
|Apr 10
|badgirl lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC