City promoting alley maintenance, residents reminded to keep area clear
As the summer months approach, the city of Seguin is reminding residents to take a look at their backyard alley. Morgan Ash, the public information officer for the city of Seguin, says property owners are being reminded about making sure their alley is kept safe and clean.
