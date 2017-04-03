World's second largest chili-cook-off prepares to take over Max Starcke Park

Seguin's Max Starcke Park on Saturday will again welcome the return of the 47th Anniversary Texas Ladies State Chili Championship Cook-off. Kyle Kramm, the director of the Seguin Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Main Street Program, says the local community is fortunate to be the host site for the annual contest which is the second largest chili cook-off in the world.

