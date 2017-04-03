TJC exceeds goal in a 50 Gallon Chall...

TJC exceeds goal in a 50 Gallon Challengea blood drive

TJC student Ashley Thurlough watches Joley Bray of Carter BloodCare as Student Senate President Daniel Seguin and Apache Chief Haleigh Latham prepare to donate blood in TJC's sixth annual 50-Gallon Challenge. For the sixth straight year, Tyler Junior College has met - and exceeded -- its goal of collecting 50 gallons of blood.

