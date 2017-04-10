Singing their way to a win

The Seguin High School Chamber Choir took first place honors in the vocal division at the third annual Margaret Tobin Funding Arts and Music Education Awards at San Antonio's Tobin Center on April 9. The students earned at total of $2,000 in prize money to be used toward the Seguin High School chorale program. The FAME Committee of the Junior League of San Antonio, Inc. is dedicated to encouraging San Antonio area youth in the performing arts and recognizes the best and brightest performing arts programs in public and private high schools in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

