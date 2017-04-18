Seguin City Council talks possible ro...

Seguin City Council talks possible roadway impact fee

With the Seguin City Council set to adopt a new Thoroughfare Master Plan for the city, many may be asking -- how will the city pay for any of those projects? Well, the answer may partially come from a new proposed revenue source. The council is considering the creation of a roadway impact fee for the city.

