Kirby's Korner mentioned in FB hoax, owner appreciates the extra publicity
"I can neither confirm nor deny it." Those were initially the words of Steve Johnson, owner of Kirby's Korner following a frenzy of excitement that reportedly hit Facebook Monday following a post that claimed that Hollywood Star Will Ferrell had stopped by the local hamburger restaurant after his car broke down here in Seguin on Friday.
Read more at Seguin Daily News.
