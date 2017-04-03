Kirby's Korner mentioned in FB hoax, ...

Kirby's Korner mentioned in FB hoax, owner appreciates the extra publicity

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

"I can neither confirm nor deny it." Those were initially the words of Steve Johnson, owner of Kirby's Korner following a frenzy of excitement that reportedly hit Facebook Monday following a post that claimed that Hollywood Star Will Ferrell had stopped by the local hamburger restaurant after his car broke down here in Seguin on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazing Arrests Mar 31 La Llorona 8
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Mar 28 Anonymous 1
Tonight Mar 26 Business 1
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Walmart Mar 12 Unknown 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,105 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC