Keep sidewalks clear for pedestrians, disabled residents

The city of Seguin is asking you to help keep local sidewalks clear of obstructions such as vehicles, basketball goals or trash cans in guarantees that sidewalks continue to be safe routes for pedestrians and disabled residents. Morgan Ash, the public information officer, says as the city's network of sidewalks continue to grow, officials want people to remember not to block the sidewalks with their vehicles or other obstacles.

