Guadalupe County Grand Jury indicts man on allegations of sexual abuse

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public in search of any other possible victims of a man recently indicted for indecency with child-sexual contact. Sheriff's Investigator Zach McBride say Daniel Huffman, also known as "Hillbilly", was indicted by a Guadalupe County Grand Jury on four counts of indecency with a child.

