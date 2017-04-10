Guadalupe County Grand Jury indicts man on allegations of sexual abuse
The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public in search of any other possible victims of a man recently indicted for indecency with child-sexual contact. Sheriff's Investigator Zach McBride say Daniel Huffman, also known as "Hillbilly", was indicted by a Guadalupe County Grand Jury on four counts of indecency with a child.
