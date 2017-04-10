Guadalupe County Grand Jury indicts m...

Guadalupe County Grand Jury indicts man on allegations of sexual abuse

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public in search of any other possible victims of a man recently indicted for indecency with child-sexual contact. Sheriff's Investigator Zach McBride say Daniel Huffman, also known as "Hillbilly", was indicted by a Guadalupe County Grand Jury on four counts of indecency with a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iso girl for a threesome 18 hr badgirl lover 1
k frazier (Nov '14) Sun spd 2
Hazing Arrests Mar 31 La Llorona 8
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Mar 28 Anonymous 1
Tonight Mar 26 Business 1
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,211,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC