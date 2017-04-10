Good Friday Stations of the Cross ser...

Good Friday Stations of the Cross service to be held in Central Park

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

You're invited to retrace the final events of Christ leading up to his crucifixion. In observance of Good Friday, churches today will be hosting their annual Stations of the Cross in downtown Seguin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as... 18 hr GingerDegroot 2
Hazing Arrests Thu La booty 9
News Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09) Wed SSH former student 71
iso girl for a threesome Apr 10 badgirl lover 1
k frazier (Nov '14) Apr 9 spd 2
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Mar 28 Anonymous 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC