Earth Day Celebration, Trade Days returns to Downtown Seguin this weekend
Central Park is set to go green this Saturday during the city's celebration of Earth Day. Combined with its April Trade Days, the event will highlight the impact and benefits of "Living Green in Seguin."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizen
|Apr 24
|Clay Hudson
|1
|La Vernia football player arrested in sexual as...
|Apr 21
|Rusty Fralia
|3
|Marissa escobedo
|Apr 20
|Persona
|1
|Ashley Adami
|Apr 19
|persona
|2
|Dixie grille
|Apr 19
|Rich
|1
|Hazing Arrests
|Apr 13
|La booty
|9
|Settlement offered to Silver State students (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|SSH former student
|71
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC