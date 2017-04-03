Community Pachanga planned for this Saturday at Park West
If you don't have any plans this weekend, District 4 Seguin City Councilman Chris Rangel is extending a special invitation to the community. Rangel says they want people to come out and check out of the west side of Seguin during a community Pachanga at Park West.
