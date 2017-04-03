City of Seguin initiates budget adjus...

City of Seguin initiates budget adjustments

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The city of Seguin this month is continuing the tradition of mid-year budget adjustments. The adjustments are made after the results of the city's annual audit are revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
k frazier (Nov '14) 9 hr spd 2
Hazing Arrests Mar 31 La Llorona 8
Ashley Adami Mar 28 Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Mar 28 Anonymous 1
Tonight Mar 26 Business 1
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Walmart Mar 12 Unknown 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC