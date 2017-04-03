City of Seguin initiates budget adjustments
The city of Seguin this month is continuing the tradition of mid-year budget adjustments. The adjustments are made after the results of the city's annual audit are revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k frazier (Nov '14)
|9 hr
|spd
|2
|Hazing Arrests
|Mar 31
|La Llorona
|8
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Looking
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Tonight
|Mar 26
|Business
|1
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC