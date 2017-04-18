City of Buda holds Texas Main Street dedication ceremony.
The city of Buda is now one of 89 cities statewide to be named a Texas Main Street city. The Texas Main Street Program focuses on revitalizing historic downtowns and neighborhoods.
Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
