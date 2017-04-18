City of Buda holds Texas Main Street ...

City of Buda holds Texas Main Street dedication ceremony.

The city of Buda is now one of 89 cities statewide to be named a Texas Main Street city. The Texas Main Street Program focuses on revitalizing historic downtowns and neighborhoods.

