City may offer homebuyer residency incentive to its employees
The city of Seguin may soon be able to offer a new incentive that's designed to encourage their employees to live where they work, and work where they live. Seguin City Council members today are set to consider a staff proposal that would create a Homebuyer Residency Incentive program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
