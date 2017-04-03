City making way for food truck parks
The Seguin City Council recently took action that allows food trucks to set up on private property or on some public streets. The city is now expanding upon that idea, and it's creating new land guidelines that will allow for the creation of food truck parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iso girl for a threesome
|31 min
|badgirl lover
|1
|k frazier (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|spd
|2
|Hazing Arrests
|Mar 31
|La Llorona
|8
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Looking
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Tonight
|Mar 26
|Business
|1
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC