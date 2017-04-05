Beyond border strife
Captain Eugene Millett and his brothers, Hiram and Alonzo, returned from the Civil War to the devastation of the family home northeast of San Antonio near Seguin, Texas. Their father had died in 1863 during their absence and thieves had stolen nearly everything.
