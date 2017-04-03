Animal shelter to host annual two day rummage sale
You're invited to treasure hunt in hopes of supporting local dogs and cats. The Guadalupe County Humane Society Garage and Rummage Sale is set for today and Friday at the Seguin Silver Center.
