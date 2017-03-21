Volunteers Sought for Geronimo/Alliga...

Volunteers Sought for Geronimo/Alligator Creeks Clean Up Event

Thursday Mar 16

Volunteers participants are needed for the 5th annual Geronimo/Alligator Creeks Clean Up Event scheduled for Saturday, April 8th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. "This is a fun time to get out in the community and make a difference," said New Braunfels Watershed Program Manager Mark Enders.

