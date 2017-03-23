Texas Lutheran's six-game win streak comes to close with road loss at UMHB
Texas Lutheran's six-game win streak came to a halt Tuesday night at Mary Hardin-Baylor's Red Murff Field with a 7-4 non-conference loss to the Crusaders. Riley Schaefer drove in a pair of runs for TLU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazing Arrests
|15 hr
|La Llorona
|1
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC