SOLC to host annual Crawfish Boil; Cajun Jamboree set for Saturday at SOLC

The taste and sounds of Louisiana will travel west on Interstate 10 for this year's annual all-you-can-eat Cajun Jamboree to be held on the grounds of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. The fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Drew Williams, of the outdoor learning center, says they are excited to welcome the caterer, Crawfish Country Catering.

