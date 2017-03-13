SHS Matador Band nails Carnegie Hall performance, weather delays trip back home
A performance at one of the most prestigious concert venues in North America followed by a few extra days in New York City due to a large snowstorm are no doubt memories in the making for the members of the Seguin High School Matador Band. With large amounts of snow on the ground, the band's trip back home to Seguin has now been delayed until at least Thursday if not Friday.
