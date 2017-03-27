Sheriff's office investigating homici...

Sheriff's office investigating homicide at area fireworks stand

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is seeking clues on the murder of a man whose body was found near a fireworks stand on State Highway 46 North. Sheriff's officials say the body was found at around 4:20 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Big Tex Firework's Stand.

