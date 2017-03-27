Seguin takes new asphalt mix for a test drive
The city of Seguin is testing out a new innovative way to make local streets last longer. Public work crews recently tested what they call a "fancy new asphalt mixed with Kevlar additive" in hopes of building stronger and more durable roadways.
