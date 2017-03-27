Seguin lifter Palomares finishes four...

Seguin lifter Palomares finishes fourth in THSPA state meet

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Seguin Daily News

Seguin High School junior Brandon Palomares finished fourth in the Division I, 148-lb weight class at the THSPA State Powerlifting Meet in Abilene on Friday. Palomares lifted a total of 1,325 lbs.

