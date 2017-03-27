Seguin lifter Anguiano earns fifth-place medal in THSWPA state meet
Karla Anguiano's fifth-place finish in the 259-plus weight division highlighted strong performances by five Seguin powerlifters at the THSWPA Class-5A state meet in Waco last Friday. Anguiano cleared a total of 915 lbs, lifting 375 in the squat, 185 on the bench press, and 355 in the dead lift.
