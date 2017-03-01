Seguin ISD to consider interim, superintendent search options
The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees will be turning its attention to the future leadership of the Seguin ISD. Trustees have called a special meeting for Tuesday to discuss their search for an interim superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent
|Sat
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Feb 17
|where here
|7
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC