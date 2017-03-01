Seguin girls finish second, boys four...

Seguin girls finish second, boys fourth in SAISD Metro Meet

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Seguin girls track and field program finished second in the team standings and the Matador boys took fourth place last weekend in the SAISD Metro Meet at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. On the girls' side, Seguin's gold medalists include Mary Lee in the high jump, Jade Ross in the pole vault, Leandra Priestly in the long jump, Carsyn Dietz in the triple jump, and the 4x100 relay team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? 1 hr Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb 25 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb 24 Real talk 1
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 24 Real talk 4
Oilfield men (Jul '12) Feb 17 where here 7
Private i Feb 17 Needing it 1
Jackie Mrazek Feb 16 Jmm 3
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Guadalupe County was issued at March 02 at 5:43PM CST

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC