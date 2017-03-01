Seguin girls finish second, boys fourth in SAISD Metro Meet

The Seguin girls track and field program finished second in the team standings and the Matador boys took fourth place last weekend in the SAISD Metro Meet at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio. On the girls' side, Seguin's gold medalists include Mary Lee in the high jump, Jade Ross in the pole vault, Leandra Priestly in the long jump, Carsyn Dietz in the triple jump, and the 4x100 relay team.

