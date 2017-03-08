Seguin boxer claims S.A. Golden Gloves title
Seguin boxer Robby Heyward claimed his second San Antonion Golden Gloves title in the heavyweight division on Saturday, Feb. 25. In addition to the two Golden Gloves titles, Hewyard also has a Texas Southern Fight Classic championship under his belt.
