Seguin baseball handles Smithville 7-1 at Dell Diamond
The Seguin High School baseball team made the most of its opportunity to play at Dell Diamond, home of the AAA Round Rock Express, with a 7-1 victory over Smithville on Friday. After two scoreless innings, the Matadors brooke loose for five runs in the top of the third and added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
