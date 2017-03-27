Seguin athletes Jackson, Lavalais ann...

Seguin athletes Jackson, Lavalais announce college commitments

Two Seguin High School seniors finalized commitments to continue their track-and-field careers at the collegiate level last week, with Jada Jackson choosing to stay close to home at Texas Lutheran University, and Ayanna Lavalais signing with William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Both Matadors compete in the shot put and the discus, and Jackson was a regional qualifier in the shot put as a sophomore and a junior.

