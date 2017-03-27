SEDC; job fair

SEDC; job fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Seguin Economic Development Corporation is again brining employers and job seekers together during a job fair slated for Thursday in the Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum. Josh Schneuker, economic development director for the city of Seguin, says they are encouraging job-seekers to attend the event, and meet with the large number of businesses that are expected to participate in the job fair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazing Arrests 6 hr fox 5
Ashley Adami Tue Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Tue Cang2 1
Tonight Mar 26 Business 1
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Walmart Mar 12 Unknown 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC