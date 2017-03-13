Safe and sound in Texas, Matador Band returns to normal
Normalcy has for the most part returned today for Seguin High School band students, directors and their chaperones as they make the return back to the classroom and to the workplace. The band on Friday confirmed the safe and sound return of each of the 154 people who made the Spring Break trip last week to New York for the once in a lifetime performance at Carnegie Hall.
