Photo journalist, film maker, author applauds Seguin's salute to veterans through the arts
David Parks who is known for capturing a moment in time through a lens says his recent visit to Seguin has left him with an even larger impression and image of the community's love for art and its veterans. David Parks, an American photographer, film director, publicist and author, was recently the special guest at this year's first ever Seguin Art League Veterans Visual Art Exhibit at the American Legion Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC