Photo journalist, film maker, author ...

Photo journalist, film maker, author applauds Seguin's salute to veterans through the arts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

David Parks who is known for capturing a moment in time through a lens says his recent visit to Seguin has left him with an even larger impression and image of the community's love for art and its veterans. David Parks, an American photographer, film director, publicist and author, was recently the special guest at this year's first ever Seguin Art League Veterans Visual Art Exhibit at the American Legion Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Walmart Mar 12 Unknown 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
Rent Mar 4 Searching 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb 25 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb 24 Real talk 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC