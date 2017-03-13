Palomares, Elizalde to represent Seguin at state powerlifting meet
Seguin High School's Brandon Palomares and Cody Elizalde qualified for the upcoming THSPA State Powerlifting Meet this past Saturday by advancing through the Region V Division I meet in Weslaco. Palomares earned his second straight trip to state with a fourth-place regional finish in the 148-lb weight class.
