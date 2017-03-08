Noche De Gala to include family vocalista competition, live mariachi music
This year's Noche De Gala competition will indeed be a family affair. That's according to organizers who say that the mariachi singing competition set for this Saturday at Texas Lutheran University's Jackson Auditorium will be interesting in large part to the family contestants who will be taking the stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Feb 17
|where here
|7
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC