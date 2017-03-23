Next Entry
A local man says he's doing his own individual part as a neighbor to make sure that everybody knows a few more facts behind the city of Capote Hills Incorporation Election. The election to form the new city was petitioned and granted to the organization Stop Seguin South by Guadalupe County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tonight
|13 hr
|Business
|1
|Hazing Arrests
|Sat
|La Llorona
|3
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC